Rising Ibadan-based lightweight boxer, Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses, has called on boxing fans in the Oyo State capital to come out en masse to support him when he fights Wale Anifowose at GOtv Boxing Night 25 on June 4.

The bout is one of the seven scheduled for the event to be held at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium.

Speaking in a phone chat from his Ibadan base, Apata Roro said he is happy to have the long-sought opportunity to fight at GOtv Boxing Night and vowed to make good use of it. He added that he would require the fans’ support to put up a good showing that will see him defeat his opponent.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“I’ve waited for this opportunity for a long time and I’m glad it has come. I’m preparing well for the fight. But I need the support of all boxing fans in Ibadan to see off Anifowose. I’m appealing to them to come in huge numbers to cheer me in the ring,” he said.

He added that Ibadan is known for its affection for boxing and trusts the fans to troop in to cheer him.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Ibadan people love boxing as much as, if not more, than Lagos people. I trust that they will come and cheer me to victory.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

In other fights scheduled to hold at the event, Olanrewaju “Larry King” Adebiyi will take on Solomon Imole in the single heavyweight bout of the evening in the cruiserweight category, Michael “Emirate” Godwin will take on Stephen Kadima in a challenge bout.

Light heavyweight big hitter, Segun “Success” Olanrewaju, has Victor Bennet as his opponent while challenging the light welterweight class will see Segun “War” Adeyemi take on Ademola Ibrahim.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

In the other lightweight duel of the evening, Azeez “Latest” Ayobam will fight Sodiq Oyakojo, with Jafar Suliamon and Basiru Kabiru facing each other in the event’s sole super welterweight bout.