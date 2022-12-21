Ahead of GOtv Boxing Night 27 featuring a World Boxing Federation (WBF) title fight and a music festival, organisers of the event have assured fans of top-tier security in and around the venue.

The event, which will see London-based Nigerian West African Boxing Union (WABU) featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje fight Richard Taruc Pumicpic for the WBF Intercontinental featherweight title, will hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square on December 26.

Speaking on the security arrangements for the event, Chief Operating Officer of Flykite Productions, Bamidele Johnson, said fans coming to watch the show have nothing to fear, as measures have been put in place to ensure that they are adequately protected.

“Security is paramount and we have put measures in place to guarantee that. There will be policemen, who will complement a leading private security firm with competence in events of this magnitude. Alongside this, there will also be officials of the government security agency, who will be on hand to make sure that things run smoothly throughout the duration of the event. We understand how important security is to the enjoyment of the festival of boxing and music we have put together,” he said.

The show, sponsored by GOtv, with support from Supa Kommando, will also feature live musical performances by Ruger, Pheelz, 9ice, Chinko Ekun and renowned DJ Xclusive. It will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv.