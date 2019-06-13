West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, and his African Boxing Union (ABU) counterpart, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, almost came to blows in Lagos on Tuesday in continuation of their long-running boxing feud. Both boxers were present at the press conference to announce GOtv Boxing Night 19, at which they are both billed to feature against different opponents on 14 July at the Indoor Sports Hall of Lagos’ National Stadium.

Sparks flew as boxers and their opponents were introduced by the organisers, but the event suddenly caught fire when it got to the turn of Real One and his next opponent, Hammed “Ese Hammed” Ganiyu. The latter boasted that he would defeat Real One, who responded by describing him as “chicken” and way below his grade in the sport. He followed it up, shouting loudly, with an open challenge to Joe Boy. The ABU champion leapt off his seat to meet his Real One and they had to be pulled apart.

Real One yelled that he wants to dethrone Joe Boy, a wish he had twice previously expressed at the press conference to announce GOtv Boxing Night 18 and during the event in Ibadan, when he jumped on the ring to taunt Joe Boy as an expired boxer. Both boxers are rated as the best in the Nigeria’s lightweight division, a situation that has bred the wish among fans to see them take on each other.

Sources close to the organisers of the event, Flykite Productions, disclosed that the much-anticipated fight would hold in September at the 20th edition of the event, where Joe Boy may defend his ABU title against his bitter challenger.