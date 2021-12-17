Zanku Records’ act, Jamopyper, is poised to perform at the 24th edition of GOtv Boxing Night (GOtv Boxing Night 24) scheduled for Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on December 24, the Christmas Eve.

According to Flykite Productions, organisers of the event, the If No Be You crooner is well placed to provide fans with optimum fun at the show.

“Jamopyper is on the up and a big hit among music fans around the country. This is why he has been chosen to enrich the show with his presence and undoubted musical prowess, which has seen him soar within a short time. The objective is to give fans tonnes of fun during the festive season and we are convinced he will make it happen,” the organisers said.

Born Jamiu Tajudeen, Jamopyper, an acclaimed songwriter, singer and rapper, has featured variously on songs with Olamide, Zlatan and Naira Marley among others. Among his hits are Better Better, and Unripe Pawpaw.

In addition to the musical performance, the event will showcase a World Boxing Federation (WBF) title fight, two national title contests, and four other bouts; and it will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv Channel 34) and SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv Channel 209).

