Rising super bantamweight boxer, Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi said his bid for the national super bantamweight title will be greatly helped by GOtv Boxing Night Mini, the maiden edition of which holds on 16 November at Lagos’ Rowe Park Sports Complex. Adeyemi, best boxer at GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4, is scheduled to take on Sadiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke title in December. Speaking in Lagos on Saturday, the youngster, who has remained undefeated, said the mini-event, will serve as a dress rehearsal for what his fans should expect in the title bout.

He added that the event would also help him keep in shape for the event. “I have always wanted to be a professional boxer, not just for the sake of being called one, but to win titles. GOtv Boxing Night Mini is a credible avenue through which I can attain my dream as I will be able to test myself against another top boxer in my division and, therefore, assess my readiness ahead of my first ever title fight,” he said.

Adeyemi hailed the sponsors for organising the event, noting that it would help both established and upcoming boxers to remain competitive rather than solely relying on sparring sessions for a long period of time to determine their level of capability. He also stated the event provide boxers with the opportunity to accumulate more bouts and improve their fight record, which would make them eligible to compete for regional, continental and international title bouts.