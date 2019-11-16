All is set for the maiden edition of GOtv Boxing Night Mini, which holds today at the Rowe Park Sports Complex, Yaba, Lagos.

The event is a smaller version of the hugely successful GOtv Boxing Night, which has had 19 editions.

Five bouts are scheduled for the event, which will see some household names in action. Among the big names on parade is Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, who will face Ola Adebakin in a national challenge bout. WABU welterweight king, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, is also in action against South Africa returnee, Dennis “The Range” Mba, for a challenge fuel in the division.

The cruiserweight category will see a return to action of Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi, who faces Tunji “Germani” Olajide. New kids on the block, Waheed “Showmax” Shogbamu and Semiu “Jagaban” Olopade will clash in the welterweight category.

Equally lined up is an all-female clash that will see Cynthia “Omo Bobby” Ogunsemilore take on Omowunmi “Mummy’s Pet” Akinsanya in a national super featherweight challenge.

Speaking on the event, Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director of Flykite Promotions, organisers of the event, said everything has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free and successful event.

“We have put measures in place to ensure that there are no hitches. Rowe Park is ready to welcome everybody for this inaugural edition of GOtv Boxing Night Mini. It promises to be an exciting show,” he said.