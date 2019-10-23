Famous boxing coach, Joe Mensah has described the introduction of GOtv Boxing Night Mini as a boon to Nigerian boxers.

The maiden edition of the show was slated to hold on November 16, at Rowe Park in Yaba, Lagos.

Speaking in an interview in Lagos yestrday, Mensah, who represented Nigeria at the 1972 Olympic Games, said the event is a pertinent intervention for boxing in Nigeria, adding that it will provide Nigerian boxers with the opportunity to rack up more fights and compete against their colleagues.

He said: “It’s a nice programme which would help Nigerian boxing. There are just few events, such as GOtv Boxing Night and GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, which have promoted boxers in the country. A lot of boxers have turned pro in Nigeria, but they haven’t got a chance to compete on the big stage. Therefore, the new entrant (GOtv Boxing Night Mini) is a welcome development for the sport as boxers will be able to test themselves against their fellow professionals.”

The veteran boxing coach also lauded the sponsors for their contribution towards the development of boxing in Nigeria, as it gives them the chance to improve their professional record.