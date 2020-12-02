The chairman of Oyo State Amateur Boxing Association (OSABA), Chief Baron Akintunde Opaleye has described the victory of Habeeb ‘Ige’ Oladeji at the recently held GOtv Night Boxing event as an indication of successful progression of Oyo State boxers into professional cadre.

Oladeji won the national bantamweight title by defeating Tunde Olojede by a split decision in an explosive 10-round fight to become the second national title belt holder in the state following a national NBBofC lightweight belt holder, Ridwan ‘Scorpion’ Oyekola who will be facing Jose Ramos Tornado Savin from Spain in International Super Featherweight title bout scheduled for December 27th in Ibadan. Akintunde, while reacting to the victory in Ibadan said much effort he had put into reviving boxing from the grassroots in the State has begun to translate into something big, saying more boxers have now seen the future in the game and are ready to embrace the professional pursuit.

He however commended the CEO of Core Afrique Boxing Promotion, Sola Ayodele, whose outfit owned the two boxers for investing in the game and giving the boys reason to embrace boxing as a vocation.

“Boxing is a money spinning sport that can turn one into a millionaire within a twinkle of an eye. But we are yet to maximize this potential despite huge talents God endowed us with. I’m particularly happy that the efforts in repositioning Oyo State back into its first position it occupied before in the game is fast yielding results now,” said Akintunde.