Ahead of the 24th edition of GOtv Boxing Night, Flykite Productions, organisers of the show, have announced changes in the modalities through which the winner of the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the Best Boxer will emerge.

Winners of the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy have gone home with cash prizes ranging from N1million to N3.5million. The format change was announced yesterday in an official statement by Flykite Productions. According to the statement, the winner of the best boxer award will be chosen, through weighted scores, by a nine-man panel.

The panel, explained the organisers, will have three representatives from the sporting media, two coaches to be nominated by the Lagos State Boxing Association, one nominee of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), a representative of the sponsors and two persons from among the watching crowd.

The adoption of the compact panel format to replace media-only panel that has selected the best boxer, according to the organisers, is to make the process less cumbersome.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .