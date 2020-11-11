Africa’s premier boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night will, on November 27, 2020, make a return at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Lagos.

This was announced in Lagos yesterday by Flykite Productions, organizers of the show, who explained that the show will be held behind closed doors in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols. The organizers, however, stated that the seven-bout show will be transmitted live across Africa on SuperSport.

Scheduled to fight on the day are some of the biggest names in Nigerian boxing. They include former African Boxing Union (ABU) welterweight champion, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi; West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu; WABU welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde; national featherweight champion, Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola and Taiwo “Esepo Agbaje.

The 21st edition of the show had been billed to hold on 12 April but was postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer, Flykite Productions, Jenkins Alumona, expressed delight at the lifting of restrictions on contact sports but stated that every measure necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be taken.

“We’re happy that the Coronavirus-induced restrictions on sporting activities, especially on contact sports, have been lifted.

But we’re aware that the virus is still raging, the reason we’re holding this edition behind closed doors. The event will be live on SuperSport in 50 African countries and fans can be assured of seeing the best of Nigerian boxing,” said Alumona.