Nigeria’s Segun “The Machine” Wahab emerged as the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight champion on Friday after defeating his Tanzanian opponent, Issa “Peche Boy” Nampepeche, at GOtv Boxing Night 17.

Wahab got a unanimous decision victory from the judges after dominating the 12-round fight, which held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. He now has a chance to take a shot at the WBF world title at the weight division.

Also, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, won the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer on the night and claimed the cash prize of N3 million after he knocked out Mubarak “Morgan” Hamzat in a national lightweight contest.

Oladosu, the reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, matched his pre-bout boasts as his rapid, all-action style saw him knock out his opponent in the first round.

Another entertaining contest saw US-based Nigerian, Oluwafemi “The Eagle” Oyeleye, defeat his Ghanaian opponent, Victus Kemavor, in a middleweight challenge.

Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi enhanced his reputation as he defeated Yusuf “Murphy” Mufutau in a national light welterweight challenge. Mufutau threw in the towel eighth round, the bout’s last round.

In another action-packed contest, reigning African Boxing Union champion (ABU), Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, secured a unanimous decision victory over Hammed “Ese” Hammed Ganiyu in a national light weight challenge. Joseph maintained his cool as he was forced to go the distance of eight rounds fight by his hard-hitting opponent.

Other bouts saw Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola knockout Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai in a national superfeatherweight challenge, Femi Akintayo crushed Ebubechukwu “Coded Man” in the fourth round of their national middlewight challenge, while 18-year old Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi, defeated Saheed “Gbeminiyi Ahmed in a national bantamweight contest.

There were also spectacular musical performances on the night from some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars: Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni Da Entertainer and Daddy Showkey, as well as a lively display from upcoming act, OJ Flames.