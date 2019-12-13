A World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental heavyweight title bout between US-based Nigerian, Onoriode “Godzilla” Ehwariemi, and Argentina’s Ariel “Chiquito” Baracamonte will headline the 20th edition of GOtv Boxing Night (GOtv Boxing Night 20).

This was announced in Lagos, yesterday, at a press conference addressed by the organisers, Flykite Productions. The bout is one of the nine scheduled for the show slated to hold on 28 December, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Productions, Jenkins Alumona, said the bout, which is the biggest to be staged on Nigerian soil in decades, is a part-fullfillment of the promise to host world-class bouts at the show.

“Nigeria has not hosted a bout of this profile in decades. We made a promise to put Nigeria back on the global boxing map and we are happy to see the promise come to fruition. We believe this bout provides an indication of the return to health of Nigerian boxing since GOtv launched an intervention to revive the sport which, long before 2014, was in coma,” said Alumona.

He disclosed that the nine-bout event would also feature live musical performances by Zlatan Ibile, Mayorkun and Oritsefemi, among others.

In addition to the headline clash, fights lined up include the West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight title defence by Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, who takes on Ghana’s Ezekiel Anan; WABU welterweight title defence by Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde against Ghana’s Sanitor Agbenyo; national featherweight challenge clash between Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje and Olusegun Moses; as well as national super featherweight duel between Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola and Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan.