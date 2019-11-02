Digital terrestrial pay-TV provider, GOtv, has announced plans to expand the content offering of GOtv Max customers this November with the addition of new exciting channels.

From November 13, customers on GOtv Max package will get to enjoy four brand-new channels namely: TNT Africa, Discovery ID, Da Vinci Kids and Cartoon Network.

Speaking on the development, Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, said the new channels will provide the freshest of movies, series, documentaries and kiddies programming to customers at no extra cost.

“Our focus is to bring our customers the best entertainment possible. We carry out a research every month to understand what they’re watching and what they’d like to watch and make the changes accordingly. These changes will not only strengthen our DTT offering but also make great entertainment accessible to even more customers,” he said.

Cartoon Network is a leading kids channel which is a gateway to non-stop fun, laughter and adventure with well-known programmes such as Ben 10, Craig of the Creek, Powerpuff Girls and much more. The kids will get to enjoy a brand-new Cartoon Network original series, Victor and Valentino, which premiers on November 23 on GOtv channel 67. The show depicts two mischievous brothers who go on adventures that put them in the path of some curious creatures.

TNT is a blockbuster filled channel with an array of film favourites for action movie buffs with non-stop classics starring iconic stars like as Jean Claude van Damme, Jackie Chan, Jet Li and Bruce Lee displaying their art this November on GOtv channel 16.

Da Vinci is a kids edutainment channel, which illustrates the beauty and wonders of human curiosity and its explorations, be it in science, arts or innovation. The new channel, which airs on GOtv channel 86, provides a range of fun educational programming for kids and whole families alike filled with humour, imagination and meaningful educational takeaways.

Discovery ID on GOtv channel 52 showcases thrilling real-life drama and suspense, with gripping stories and dramatic reconstructions of everyday people behaving badly, all filmed in a contemporary and stylish format. Airing from 15 November is the enthralling series Someone You Thought You Knew, which reveals stories about people who were murdered by people they trusted.