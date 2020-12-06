The city of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State played host to BBNaija S5 winner and GOtv Nigeria Ambassador, Laycon, on the 2nd and 3rd of December for the second leg of the GOtv Iconic tour. The tour forms part of GOtv Nigeria’s festive season campaign featuring a special GOtv Jolli offer for new customers.

The two-day event started with a courtesy visit to the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong at the ministry’s headquarters in Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat, Uyo. He continued his tour with a town storm where he met up with fans at Ifot Ekpene road and Abak road with quick visits to MultiChoice’s dealer offices in the area. Later in the evening, he made an appearance at the opening ceremony of the Christmas Village in the state.

The tour ended with a special meet and greet session with fans and GOtv customers where he thanked his fans for their love and support, and talked about the GOtv Jolli offer. He also met with fans and answered various questions. He revealed that his fans should look forward to his new album in 2021.