From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

GOtv, yesterday, launched its product in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, with the target to get two million subscribers in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking at the launch, which took place at Reverton Hotel, Lokoja, the Executive Head of Sales of the company, Mr Akinola Saluhu, said GOtv had over 100 exciting channels for the viewing enjoyment of the public.

Akinola explained that the monthly subscription of GOtv had been reduced from 9,800 to 6,900. The variety of subscriptions available, he said, included the Super subscription which goes for N6, 900, Jolly for N4,150, and Max which remained the cheapest

He, therefore, urged the general public to come in large numbers to subscribe to the new product, saying there were over 2 00 stores scattered all over the federation where decoders and associated products could be accessed.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .