GOtv Nigeria has announced that the Nigerian vs Cameroon friendly match will be available to GOtv customers on the Max and Jolli packages. The match which is scheduled for Friday, 4th June will be airing live on a special pop-up channel, SuperSport Nigeria Pop-Up (GOtv channel 35) at 7:30pm.

The Nigeria versus Cameroon friendly match was organized to help the Super Eagles men stay in top shape ahead of the September World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde. To ensure customers get to experience the match, GOtv has dedicated a special pop-up channel which will launch on Friday, 4th June at 6:20pm and close on Saturday, 5th June at 7:15pm.

“We know our GOtv customers will be looking forward to seeing the Super Eagles in action and we are thrilled to bring this match live to their screens with this special Pop-Up channel”, says MultiChoice Nigeria’s Chief Customer Officer, Martin Mabutho.

The game against the Indomitable Lions is the Super Eagles’ third international game in 2021 – with their last two outings being qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations. This will be the second clash in two years between Toni Conceicao’s men and Gernot Rohr’s team. The Super Eagles had the upper hand in their last encounter at the 2019 AFCON round of 16 in Alexandria