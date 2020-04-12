With sports activities currently on hold, sport fans will get to see a host of great sporting classics this week on GOtv.

The highlights – which includes Athletics meet, Premier League, La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Olympics and Wrestling classics – will be broadcast on SuperSport Select 1, 2 and 3 to GOtv Plus, Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

A documentary entitled: ‘Mo Salah: The Egyptian King’, will be broadcast on SuperSport Select 2 today at 7am. The show explains the rise of Salah from his early days at El Mokawloon in Egypt through to his time at Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina and Roma, before his goals exploit at Liverpool. The attacker also tells the story of how he played a vital role in helping Egypt return to the World Cup in 2018.

Athletics’ fans can enjoy an-in conversation interview featuring long-distance running great, Haile Gebrselassie. The programme airs at 3pm on SuperSport Select 1. The Ethiopian, a double Olympic Games Gold medal winner in the 10,000metres and set total of 27 world records in the course of his career, talks about how he established himself as a beacon of sporting excellence for all of Africa to admire.

A two-day coverage of WrestleMania 36 is in store for wrestling fans all through the morning and afternoon. Viewers will get some of the greatest WWE Superstars in action, including an epic battle between rivals, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman will be looking to dethrone Goldberg as WWE Universal Champion, and John Cena features in his much-anticipated return as he takes on Bray ‘The Fiend’ Wyatt. Day one of the event will be re-broadcast at 10am while day two will air at 2pm, all on SuperSport Select 5.