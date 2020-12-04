As Serie A and La Liga continue this week, SuperSport promises GOtv subscribers live coverage of all matches, from the 5th to 6th of December 2020.

On Saturday, 5th December, the Serie A action gets underway with Juventus vs Torino. Juventus will host Torino at Allianz Stadium for the Serie A meeting. Looking over their previous clashes, Torino has remained defeated while Juventus is seen as to be simply better than them, running out winners in 83% of those games where they have faced each other. This will air live on SS Select 1 (channel 33) at 6pm.

Another top pick in Serie A for this weekend is the clash between Inter Milan and Bologna airing live on SS Select 1(channel 33) at 8:45pm on Saturday. Inter Milan will have the chance to get back on track following their poor Europa League result. They will need to regain focus as they try to push for a top-three spot on the league table. Bologna is safe in the middle of the standings and can record their third victory in a row if they defeat Inter at the San Siro.