Leading Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) service provider, GOtv Nigeria, will on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, launch in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, making it the 46th city with access to the GOtv service.

Residents of the ‘confluence city’ will enjoy an exciting launch offer on GOtv decoder, GOtenna with one-month Max subscription for N6,900, instead of N9,500, to have access to a wide range of quality local and international programing.

Speaking on the latest GOtv roll-out, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said the move was in line with the company’s objectives to make world class digital television entertainment accessible to more households in the country. “We are pleased that our signals are live in Lokoja and residents can now enjoy quality programming on our DVB-T2 technology, which is the highest technology available for DTT. With this technology, subscribers will experience the digital television revolution from the comfort of their homes, complete with great picture and sound quality”, he said. Ugbe added: “Not only are we offering quality programming, we are also giving them choices with up to four GOtv packages at varying price points. It’s our desire that Lokoja indigenes and residents experience the exciting world of GOtv entertainment”.

GOtv Nigeria will launch in Lokoja with over 80 exciting channels covering news, music, sports, documentaries, series, movies, and children’s programmes, which are carefully selected to cater for a variety of different tastes and family viewing needs at a very affordable price.

