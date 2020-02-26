GOtv customers can still enjoy the “Step Up” offer to higher packages until February 29, when the campaign ends. The Step Up offer commenced on January 15, and affords all active and disconnected GOtv customers, especially those on GOtv Jolli, Jinja, Plus, Value and Lite packages, the chance to watch varied programming available across higher packages at the price of a lower package at the start of 2020.

The offer ensures all GOtv customers on the Jolli, Jinja, Plus, Value and Lite packages who pay for their current packages are upgraded to the next higher package to get access to the best of sports, latest news, local movies, series, reality shows and general entertainment content for 30 days.

Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, said the offer demonstrates the company’s dedication to reward and provide more value to its customers.