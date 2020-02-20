This weekend, GOtv will broadcast a series of top international league matches, including the Premier League and Serie A live on SuperSport.

The games scheduled to hold Saturday – Monday, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

This weekend’s broadcast begins with the Championship encounter between Derby County and Fulham at Pride Park Stadium tomorrow. The game kicks off at 8:45pm and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 4.

Derby County are currently having an average season, having lost two and drawn one of their last five games and are currently placed 13th on the log.

However, The Rams will want to bounce back to winning ways and hope for a respectable finish in the top half of the table at the end of the season.

Fulham, on the other hand, are fighting to return to the English Premier League, placed third on the table behind West Brom and Leeds United. Although they might have suffered a dip in form, The Cottagers know that their fate lies in their own hands.