Football fans will be treated to a bumper package this weekend as the final games of the 2019/2020 Premier League season, as well as Serie A matches will be aired on GOtv.

The games, scheduled to hold tomorrow, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Max and GOtv Jolli subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

It will be a fierce battle for one of remaining two spots of the UEFA Champions League available to English teams when Leicester City host Manchester United at King Power Stadium tomorrow. The game kicks off at 4pm and is live on SuperSport Select 2.

The permutations for both teams to secure a ticket into Europe’s most prestigious club competition is crystal clear. Leicester must win their final home game of the season in order to secure qualification.

If the game ends in a draw, the Foxes’ only hope will be on Chelsea losing their final game at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers to finish in fourth position.

For Manchester United, a draw will guarantee fourth position for them, which is a play-off spot for the European competition. A win, however, ensures the Red Devils pick up England’s final automatic qualification spot. The game will be aired live on SuperSport Select 2 at 6:30pm.