The year begins with series of topnotch games involving elite European teams across various football competitions to be aired live on GOtv and Supersports this weekend.

The FA special for today will see tough clashes between QPR and Fulham at 5;00pm; Manchester United and Watford at 9:00pm and Chelsea versus Morecambe on Sunday at 2:30pm. All FA Cup matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31).

While on the La Liga scene, top-of-the-table, Atletico Madrid will welcome Athletic Bilbao at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Saturday. The game will be aired live on SuperSport La Liga at 4:15pm.

Atletico, having the best home record so far this season, will be returning to La Liga looking to maintain their remarkable position while Bilbao will probably have a struggling game as they had the second worst away record in La Liga. Their last five away league games against Atletico have all been lost with their last win in 2011.

Other La Liga matches to look forward to on Saturday are; Granada vs Barcelona at 6:30pm and Osasuna vs Real Madrid at 9:00pm. While on Sunday, Elche will face Getafe at 6:30pm, Valladolid vs Valencia at 9:00pm. All La liga matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport La Liga (GOtv channel 32)

Also, to be broadcast on Saturday is the Serie A encounter between AC Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium. The game is at 8:45pm and will be shown live on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33).