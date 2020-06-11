After three long months of no football due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019-20 LaLiga season returns with round 28 matches to SuperSport viewers on GOtv.
The games, which are scheduled to hold from today till Sunday, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 4 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.
Leading the pack of games is the encounter between Seville derby, also known as the Great Derby (El Gran Derbi), and Real Betis at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan tonight. The match kicks off at 8:50pm and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 4.
The two teams are experiencing very different fortunes, with Sevilla looking to secure a top-four finish and a place in the UEFA Champions League next season, while Real Be- tis are trying to push themselves up to mid-table and remain clear of the relegation battle below them.
Sevilla defeated Real Betis 2-1 when the teams met at Estadio Benito Villamarin back in November 2019. Completing a LaLiga ‘double’ over their town rivals would be a major achievement for coach Julen Lopetegui and his charges, while African fans will hope to see Moroccan Youssef En- Nesyri continuing his excellent form.
Attention will also turn to what we anticipate will be exciting match between Spanish La Liga teams, Granada and Getafe.
Granada will be in action tomorrow evening as they host Getafe after three years, in Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes. The visitors, who are currently fifth in Spain’s topflight will be bringing their A-game as they fight for a top Four spot in La Liga. The game will be aired live on GOtv SuperSport Select 4 at 6:20pm.
Leave a Reply