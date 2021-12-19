Sports lovers on GOtv can look forward to a greater variety of sporting action from their favourite football, WWE, NBA teams this season. Premier League, La Liga and Serie A matches are scheduled to run from Friday to Monday 20 December 2021 while WWE and NBA fans can catch the action live in the ring and on the courts from Thursday 16 to Thursday 23 of December 2021.

In football, the top pick from this round of Premier League action is the meeting of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in North London on the evening of Sunday 19 December at 5:30pm on SuperSport Football (GOtv Channel 31) on GOtv Max and GOtv Supa. Tottenham is still finding their identity and a new way of playing under Manager, Antonio Conte, while Liverpool is very much the finished product under Jurgen Klopp and looking to keep up their drive for the title.