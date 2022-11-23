From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI), Enugu at the weekend graduated its first set of Law students at the 10th Convocation ceremony of the university.

The 31 Law graduates were among the 381 students of the university admitted into various degrees at the ceremony that took place at the Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Convocation Arena, Ugwuomu Nike (Main Campus).

Vice Chancellor, Prof Christian Anieke who expressed satisfaction with the growth of the university own by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu said that 335 were first degrees while 46 were post graduate degrees.

He further detailed that nine graduands bagged First Class Honours; 147, Second Class Upper Division; 146, Second Class Lower and 32, Third Class.

Miss Emaka Adaobi Priscilla with registration number, U18/NAS/MCB/242, emerged the overall best graduating Student.

Anieke said that the management would use the 10th convocation to examine the University’s uniqueness which is coined on connectivity, stressing that the school would continue to progress as its name sounds, “GO”.

Noting the approval for the College of Medicine, the Vice Chancellor said, “Part of what makes this year’s convocation memorable is that our University has produced the first set of graduates from our highly reputable Law Faculty. I have no doubt that we have given our country a crop of brilliant, focused, innovative and God-fearing lawyers, who will certainly call the shots in the legal field in their generation.

“We now have a College of Medicine. The National University Commission has given Godfrey Okoye University the green light to begin academic activities in its College of Medicine after its resources visit from 7th to 9th September 2022. It has been our dream because we are conscious of the healing ministry of the Catholic Church. Our College of Medicine will certainly reveal our face of connectivity as a University.”

The elated Proprietor and Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga commended the university management and announced the approval of the diocese for the diocesan biggest hospital Ntasiobi Ndi N’afufu Hospital to be converted to serve as the teaching hospital to the Godfrey Okoye University College of Medicine.

Chairman of Board of Trustees, Prof Bartho Okolo who commended the university on her landslide achievement, charged the VC, Prof Anieke, the school management and Senate as well as the entire University community to sustain and enlarge their commitment to the overall rapid development of GOUNI for more effective service to humanity.

Highlight of the event was the award of Honorary doctorate degree to three recipients including, Chief Anthony O Mogboh (SAN), with Doctor of Laws, Mr. Andreas Gebauer, Doctor of Management and Chief Laurentta Aniagolu, Doctor of Economics.