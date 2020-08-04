Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (CON) has assured the management of Wikki Tourists Football Club of full support ahead of the upcoming 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The governor made the remark while meeting with the club chairman and the technical adviser of the team, Usman Abdallah at the government house on Sunday.

He said that football is a tool for unity and he is willing to make sure that the glory days of the Elephants come back to the people of Bauchi State.

In his response, coach Usman Abdallah thanked the governor for supporting the club financially while applauding his decision to attend to the people of the state despite the tight schedule occasioned by Sallah celebrations.

He stressed that every coach’s dream is to make sure that he wins titles in his coaching career and with the approach and recruitment the team is making, Wikki Tourists will not only be a contender but also a winner in the NPFL.