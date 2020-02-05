Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Salihu Yakubu Danladi, has congratulated the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a congratulatory message issued in Ilorin, Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Ibrahim Sheriff, Danladi extols Governor AbdulRazaq’s virtue of simplicity, foresightedness and determination in pursuit of a better Kwara state that works for all.

“Your Excellency, you symbolize the reality of a longstanding dream come true to Kwarans and Kwara state, having led the gunless revolution that took us off the firm grip of kleptomaniac political hegemony that held us in jugular for years.”

“You represent the torchlight that illuminates our paths in our long, daring, scary and capricious walk to Freedom”, Danladi said.

He added that “Kwarans were starved of good governance, economic equality, real and sustainable development across sectors over the years, putting you under intense pressure to address a complex array of issues that rebuilds a solid foundation for a greater Kwara that works for all.

“So far, Your Excellency has done really well in areas of road infrastructure, educational development and interventions, rehabilitation of various public and social facilities, healthcare intervention among others.

“I must commend you for enabling legislative independence and we are proud working with you. We, however, pray Allah in His infinite mercy to continue to strengthen your health and wisdom to better deliver on our campaign promises and considerably meet up with the people’s expectations. That their revolutionary actions can be justified, further.”

Danladi sought greater accomplishments for the governor, praying that he finds peace and joy in all that concerns him.