From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has commiserated with the state’s traditional institution and the people of Ajase-Ipo of Irepodun Local Government Area on the passage of the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo Oba Sikiru Atanda Woleola (Ilufemiloye II).

“His Excellency the Governor received the news of the passage on Sunday night of his Royal Highness the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo with sadness and equanimity as we are constantly subject to the will of the Almighty Allaah. The Olupo was a great man, a lover of his people, and an inimitable king under whom his people and community blossomed. His disposition to peace, harmony and development explains the love and wide acceptance he enjoyed from far and wide as a monarch,” the Governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, the Governor commiserates with the Kwara State Council of Chiefs led by his Royal Highness the Emir of Ilorin, the Irepodun Traditional Council, the people of Ajase-Ipo, the immediate and extended royal families of the ancient town, and friends and associates of the Olupo on this sad development. He prays the Almighty Allaah to repose the soul of the monarch, and grant the community the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Similarly, former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has commiserated with Ajasse Ipo’s people over the death of His Royal Highness Oba Sikiru Atanda Woleola, the Olupo of Ajase Ipo and Chairman, Igbomina-Ekiti Traditional Council, who passed on Sunday.

In a condolence message , Alhaji Ahmed described the Olupo’s demise as a ‘painful personal loss’ owing to his relationship with the late monarch and his ancestral links to Ajase-Ipo. Recalling his association with the late Olupo, the former governor described him as a committed monarch who deeply loved Ajase Ipo and continuously advocated for his people.

He commiserated with the late monarch’s family, people of Ajase Ipo and the Igbomina-Ekiti kingdom over the “big loss” of a respected and admired traditional leader’. He prayed Allah to forgiven late Oba Woleola’s earthly infractions, grant him Aljanah Firdaus and uphold the Igbomina to cope with this great tragedy.