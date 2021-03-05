Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has appointed seven new Special Advisers (SAs).

This is contained in a statement by Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, his Chief Press Secretary on Friday in Ilorin.

Ajakaye named some of the appointees to include Mr Bashir Adigun, a reporter with Channel TV, who was appointed SA political communications.

He said others included retired Brig-Gen. Saliu Bello SA security; Prof. Adekunle Dunmade SA health; Mr Ahmed Aluko SA special duties and Mr Attahiru Ibrahim SA youths and sports.(NAN)