Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has been commended for boosting water supply a cross the state.

AbdulRazaq was appreciated over the ongoing interconnection of water lines in some parts of the state.

The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Water Resources, Mr Okanlawon Olarewaju, made the commendation in Ilorin during a facility tour to water lines at Awolowo Road, Tanke, Oke-Ose, Eleko and Sango area of Ilorin.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday by the Press Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Olalekan Onilu.

The statement quited Olarewaju as saying that the new interconnected lines, when completed, would supply water directly from Asa-Dam Waterworks to Awolowo, Oke-Ose, Eleko and Sango areas, among others.

He explained that in the past, the above mentioned areas relied on water coming from Eastern Reservoir, but the process involved millions of naira for power which always caused delay in prompt supply of water to the axis.

“The former connection which was supplying water to the above areas through eastern reservoir cost government huge amounts of money especially for electricity.

“Thank God we have a masses friendly governor. He wants free flow of water to every part of the state. We appreciate his effort in having the people at heart,” he said.

Olarewaju tasked engineers handling the project to speed up to allow the people have access to potable water.

He assured the people of Kwara of free flow of water in abundance as the governor wanted equal access to water facilities for every resident of the state.

The permanent secretary also visited the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency to inspect ongoing repairs of rigs belonging to the ministry, which had been abandoned for years. (NAN)