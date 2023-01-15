From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq on Sunday said the services being rendered by the Armed Forces in maintaining peace and keeping the territorial integrity of the country cannot be quantified, calling on citizens to continue to support them to succeed.

He said it was necessary as a country to continue to immortalize the fallen heroes for being patriotic and the sacrifices they render to guarantee safety and survival of mankind.

The Governor was speaking in Ilorin at the celebration of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, an event designed to annually honour the fallen heroes.

“It is a solemn day to remember our fallen heroes and to remember the service they rendered to the nation, and to urge us as a nation to support our security agencies for the work they do,” he told newsmen on the sideline of the event.

The programme was organized by the state branch of the Nigerian Legion, under the chairmanship of Brigadier Gen. Abdulkadir Anigiobi (Rtd).

AbdulRazaq, who earlier inspected the guards of honour and laid his wreath among other security echelon and personalities, expressed confidence that Nigeria is indivisible despite all security challenges.

He also said robust security controls are being worked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari to create a peaceful environment for the conduct of elections come February.

“The main message surrounding the election is for us to have a robust security architecture and peaceful environment to conduct the election. The president has assured the security agencies to get the necessary support from the government.”

The brief ceremony had in attendance cabinet members and other government officials; security chiefs, academics and other dignitaries, including the deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; deputy Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly Hon. Raphael Adetiba; Acting Chief Judge of Kwara State Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara; representative of the Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin and state Commissioner of Tertiary Institutions Dr. Abolore Afees Alabi; Commissioner for Social Development Deborah Abosede Aremu; representative of the Emir of Ilorin and Chief Missioner of Raodatuul Aminna Sheikh AbdulRahman Aminna; among others.