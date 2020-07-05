Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

Kwara State governor AbdulRahman yesterday announced a minor reshuffle of his cabinet, which involved five commissioners who are to move from one ministry to the other.

Those affected are the Commissioner for Communication, Olanrewaju Murtala who moves to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; and Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Harriet Adenike Afolabi Oshatimehin who goes to the Ministry of Communication. Commissioner for Environment Architect Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen switches to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development; Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Hajia Aisha Ahman-Pategi moves to the Ministry of Special Duties, while the Commissioner for Special Duties Funke Juliana Oyedun goes to the Ministry of Environment, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said in a statement.