Layi Olanrewaju (Ilorin), Gyang Bere, (Jos)

Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho (AGF) Abdul-Razaq, father of Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is dead.

His son, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, who disclosed this, said the patriarch and statesman, born in 1927 died at 93 about 2.00am, yesterday in Abuja.

Until his death he was the Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria) as well as Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers. Late Pa Abdul-Razaq was the first lawyer from the Northern Region.

In the wake of his demise, condolence messages have been pouring in, to commiserate with the family of the governor. In his message, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said: “The demise of the iconic patriot and elder statesman signifies the end of another era in the annals of this country. The likes of AGF were the proverbial hewers of wood and drawers of water who laboured hard for the strong foundation upon which our dear country was erected. He was there in the thick of all the nationalistic struggles and negotiations during the transition from colonial era to an independent Nigeria.”

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, described the late patriarch as a trailblazer who was the first in virtually all areas of his endeavor, among his people.

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, while commiserating with the government and people of Kwara State acknowledged the selfless and patriotic qualities of the deceased, and urged the Abdulrasaq family to take solace in the fact that that their late patriarch lived a fulfilled life dedicated to humanity.

According to the former governor, the late prominent lawyer was a rare gem, whose good deeds will continue to speak for him.

He said further: “Nigeria has lost a patriotic statesman. The late former President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange played key roles in national development in various capacities in the private and public sectors. He lived a purposeful life and left behind good legacies for his family members to sustain.”

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a condolence message said: “We are saddened by the passing of this great man who brought pride and dignity to his family, the Northern region and Nigeria through the many responsibilities he handled during his life time.

“Though his death is painful, we should also celebrate his achievements particularly in the legal profession where he set the pace by mentoring and inspiring many in the profession, using his influence as Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers and a Senior Advocate.”

Former Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, in a condolence message issued via his Twitter handle, said the life of the late patriarch was marked by indelible professional and personal attainments. He urged the family to take comfort in the fact that their late patriarch lived an exemplary life.

In the same vein, the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Kayode Alabi, described the demise of the patriarch as a great loss that Nigerian would not forget in a hurry.

The Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, while noting that AGF was the first Finance Commissioner of the recalled his monumental sacrifices and commitment to the socioeconomic and political development of the state and country, in his personal, professional and political capacity.