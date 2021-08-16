By Lukman Olabiyi and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo top the list of prominent guests expected at the South West Security Stakeholders conference slated for Thursday, August 19.

The conference, which is organised by the South West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG), will hold in Abeokuta.

Kehinde Aderemi, Special Assistant on Media, to Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, who is also the convener of the group, in a statement, said the meeting, the fourth edition by the group, was a swift response to the various security challenges in the South West.

Professor Gbenga Akingbehin from the Department of Public Law and Criminology, University of Lagos, would discuss the theme: “Stemming the tide of insecurity in Southwest Nigeria: A criminology therapy.”

SSSG comprises notable socio-cultural groups including the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) Agbekoya, Hunters, and Comsaic among others

Other notable guests expected at the summit include: Deputy Chairman of Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, Publicity Secretary, Yoruba Summit Group, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo and Chairman steering Committee Yoruba Summit Group (YSG) and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, in a bid to overcome insecurity being posed by criminal herdsmen, Chairman Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, Muftau Abilawon, has introduced wearing of numbered uniform, known as capes, for all legitimate herdsmen in the council.

Besides, he has also directed that compulsory periodic meetings should be held between herders and farmers in the local government with a view to nipping security threats in the bud before they become aggravated, in line with the directive of Governor Seyi Makinde of the state.

He made the disclosure during a peace meeting, facilitated by All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Iseyin Chapter, held at Iseyin Town Hall between the herders and farmers.

Abilawon, who was represented by the deputy director of Agriculture in the local government, Alhaja Quadijat Adeniran, explained the capes, which have been numbered, would be given to the herders in their various locations within the local government. He enjoined the herders that anytime they were going on their business, they should put it on.