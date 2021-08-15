By Lukman Olabiyi

Ogun state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo top the list of prominent guests expected at the Southwest Security Stakeholders conference slated for Thursday, August 19.

The conference is organised by the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group,(SSSG)will be held at ONTEC.

event Centre, Madojutimi junction, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

In a statement by the Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, who is also the convener of the group, the meeting which was the fourth edition by the group was a swift response to the various security challenges in the southwest.

“In view of the prevailing security situation in the southwest, the Southwest Security Stakeholders’ Group( SSSG) has considered it necessary to chart a new course in order to review the security situation in the southwest and further seek better approach to reduce the spate of insecurity, including, killings, and kidnappings across the region.

“The meeting was the fourth in the series of meetings that had been held in the last one year. Southwest Security Stakeholders summit had been held in Lagos, Oyo and Osun states respectively and Abeokuta, Ogun State, will host the next event”

Meanwhile, Professor Gbenga Akingbehin from the Department of Public Law and Criminology, University of Lagos will discuss the theme: “Stemming the tide of Insecurity in southwest Nigeria :A Criminology Therapy”.

The Southwest Security Stakeholders Group SSSG comprises notable socio cultural groups in the southwest, including the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) Agbekoya, Hunters, and Comsaic among others

Other notable guests expected at the summit include Deputy Chairman of Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, Publicity Secretary, Yoruba Summit Group, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo and Chairman steering Committee Yoruba Summit Group (YSG) and other stakeholders.