Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has appointed Mrs Ajibola Chokor as the new Head of Service in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former Head of Service, Lanre Bisiriyu, alongside 11 Permanent Secretaries bowed out of the public service of the state on Friday.

NAN also reports that a valedictory programme was organised to mark their retirement from active service where Abiodun promised to apply merit in the appointment of Bisiriyu’s successor.

According to the statement, Chokor comes into her new position with impeccable pedigree and service record.

“An accomplished town planner and administrator, she hails from Imapa Quarters of Ota in Ado-Odo/ Ota Local Government Area of the state.

” Until her appointment, Chokor (nee Bankole) was Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service Commission.

“The Ogun State government under Gov. Abiodun knows that the new head of service, who has proven over the years to understand the system, would put to use her vast knowledge in the management of the state civil service,” the statement said.

The statement also said the appointment took immediate effect. (NAN)