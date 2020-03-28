Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun yesterday praised the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for standing firm as a principled politician who could not be swayed by extraneous influence.

In a birthday message to Senator Tinubu on his 68th birthday, the Governor said: “It’s not mean to be who you are: elected senator in Lagos, twice as governor. Survived and in the face of all odds remain the main man standing.”

“Like phoenix,” he added, Tinubu “is uncowed as the face of Progressive politics, National leader of APC, irrepressible statesman and a titan, whose unconditional service and time-tested leadership inspire hope in most of us.”

The governor, in an earlier statement announced the closure of the state’s borders with the neighbouring states and the international border with the Republic of Benin.

The closure will be effected at 12 Midnight on today. It will be in force for two weeks in the first instance.

The restriction order banned movement in and out of the state as a further measure to contain the coronavirus pandemic.