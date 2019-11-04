Bunmi Ogunyale

The Ogun State Governor, Dr. Dapo Abiodun has lauded the organisers of the just ended JAC Motors Abeokuta 10 Kilometres Road Race for bringing the marathon to the state.

Governor Abiodun, while presenting the medals to the winners, described sports as a unifying factor, promising that his government would uplift the state through sporting events.

He also lauded the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Bukola Olopade for getting the youths engaged through sporting activities.

Speaking further, Abiodun branded himself as a governor who is fit and healthy, saying he demonstrates that through 30 minutes exercise daily.

“I am not an unfit governor. I do exercises 30 minutes every day. I have done that today and I can demonstrate that to you. I regret I did not come early to join them in the race. I am a healthy governor,” Abiodun said.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Kenyan athlete, Biwott Kemboi, defeated over 3,000 athletes from 18 countries in Abeokuta to win the JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Race 2019.

Kemboi, who completed the race in 28mins 76secs, went home with $5,000 cash prize for the winner of the male category.

Ethiopian, Tadu Nare, who crossed the finish line in 33mins 43secs, claimed $5,000 for emerging winner in the female category prize.

Both second and third positions in the male category went to two Ethiopians; Rotich John and Alemneh Tegene, who completed the race in 29mins 04secs, and 30mins 16secs respectively.

Nigerian athlete, Emmanuel Gyang, got N1 million for emerging the country’s first athlete and fourth overall in the male category, after finishing in 31mins 01secs.

Fadekemi Olude received N1 million for emerging the first Nigerian female athlete in the event in 37mins 29 secs.

In his remarks, the organiser of the race, Olopade described how emotional it is for him to spearhead the organisation of the first JAC Motor Abeokuta 10km Race.

Olopade, an expert when it comes to marathon race packaging in Nigeria, as his Nilayo Sports Marketing Company had been brain behind major races in the country. These included the famous Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, the Remo Ultra Race African Championship, which holds next month and a host of others.

“The JAC Motor Abeokuta 10km Race is very dear to me,” Olopade told the media in Abeokuta.

“Before the inauguration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, I had a privilege to have a private discussion with him, where I told His Excellency about the plan to organise the Abeokuta 10km race and the Remo Ultra Race. The governor enthusiastically gave his blessing and even urged and encouraged me to look at the future of bringing full marathon race to our great state.