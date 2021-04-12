The Executive Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, will be the special guest of honour at the upcoming 2020/21 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super Six billed to hold from April 19 to 25, 2021 at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

The elite football showpiece will confirm the league champions and confer ticket on the team to represent the country at the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League later in the year.

However, the champions will first play in the regional WAFU B play-off, while the eventual winner of the zonal play-off will go ahead to be the zone’s flag-bearers at the final tournament.

The gladiators at the prime football fiesta are Bayelsa Queens, Delta Queens, Rivers Angels, Edo Queens, FC Robo Queens and Sunshine Queens.

The turf at Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode could just be the right setting to prove once and for all especially now that the stake is quite high who among the six combatants is the best in the land.