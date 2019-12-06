The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and 12 others have been honoured with excellence awards at the third edition of the Nigeria SMEs National Business Awards, for their contributions to the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria,

Presenting the ‘SMEs Most Supportive Governor’s Award 2019 ’ to Prince Abiodun at the Valley view Auditorium, Isale-Igbehin, Abeokuta, the National President, Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria (ASBON), Dr. Femi Egbesola commended the various initiatives of the present administration, noting that the impact of the new administration has aided the growth of SMEs in the State.

Egbesola said the award which is organized by the ASBON holds this year in recognition of the laudable contributions of 13 personalities, comprising of individuals, organizations and Agencies to the growth of small businesses in the country as well as a means of encouraging the awardees to do more.

The ASBON National President who lauded the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration for dialoguing with business owners on how to develop the economy, said the establishment of an Enterprise Development Agency has boosted SMEs in the State while the ‘Oko’wo Dapo’, a micro credit scheme has empowered thousands of micro businesses.

He added that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Business Clinic held across the three Senatorial Districts of the State broke the barrier of access to loans as different intending entrepreneurs started their businesses through single digit interest loans gotten from financial institutions at the Clinic.

Responding, Governor Abiodun represented by his Consultant on Commerce and Industry, Ms. Sola Arobieke, lauded the body for the recognition of his administration’s effort assuring that with the 2020 budget which has been presented before the State House of Assembly Committee on Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises would be more empowered to thrive.

Abiodun also assured that his administration through the State’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry which emerged ‘SME Most Supportive Ministry of the Year’ at the Award and other relevant agencies would not relent at creating more enabling environment as well as improving the ease of doing business in the State.

While delivering a lecture on the theme” SME Financing: Challenges and Opportunities” the Director General, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda who was represented by the State Manager of the organization, Mr. Bunmi Kole Daudu advised business owners to start small, grow big and look inward in tackling the challenge of raising funds before seeking for loans from other sources.

Some of the winners at the event include the Consultant to the Ogun State Governor, Ms Sola Arobieke who emerged the SME Most Supportive Public Officer of the year 2019, the Ogun State Ministry of Commerce and Industry was named the SME Most Supportive Ministry of the Year, Prime Standard Chemical and Projects Limited won in the SME Manufacturing Company category, while Covenant University emerged the Best Entrepreneurship Development University of the Year.

Other award winners include; Sona Agro and Allied Foods Limited who won the SME Manufacturing Company of the year 2019, Mr. Anuoluwapo Egbesola , the Chief Executive Officer of Kerlin Products Limited was named Business Owner of the Year, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) won for SME most innovative State Government Agency in Nigeria, SME Role Model/Man of the Year 2019 was won by the Managing Director, Wesco Pools Lottery Limited, Otunba Moses Osinubi while the Chief Executive Officer of Nature Effects Enterprises, Mrs. Ayo Oshin won in the woman of the Year 2019 among others.