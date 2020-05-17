Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has assured students in the state of adequate welfare package during the lockdown in place as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Abiodun gave the assurance on Sunday, during the distribution of relief materials to some students of Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Igbesa in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, represented by his Special Assistant on Students’ Matters, Azeez Adeyemi, said the state remained concerned about the welfare of students.

Abiodun said that the government would do all within its capacity to ensure that the students enjoyed dividends of democracy.

He said that the ongoing distribution of palliatives to students who were stranded across tertiary institutions in the state was to cushion the effects of the hardship caused by the lockdown in the state.

The governor urged the students to always express their views, opinions and thoughts on how the state could better fight the spread of COVID-19.

Abiodun assured that their opinions would be taken into consideration whenever any decision was being made by the State Executive Council or the COVID-19 Taskforce.

He said that his administration was committed to returning the lost glory of the education sector in the state, and students remained a key factor in achieving the goal.

The governor reiterated that the government was doing everything possible to rid the state of Coronavirus, urging the people to cooperate in its efforts to win the war.

He warned residents of the state against violating the compulsory use of face masks in public and the lockdown order, while they must always maintain social distancing.

Abiodun said that the only way to fight spread of the COVID-19 was by adhering strictly to the various precautionary measures put in place by the government.

“It is important for people to know that the only way for the state to win the war against COVID-19 is by adhering strictly to the various precautionary measures put in place by the government.

“The measures are not there to punish or inflict pains on anyone but they are there for the good of the entire people of the state, therefore, I urge you all to comply with them,” he said. (NAN)