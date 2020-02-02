Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said the urban regeneration plan of his administration will be holistic and sustainable to take care of the unborn generations.

Abiodun stated this when he received the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jerome Pasquier, paid him a courtesy visit his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, adding that some cities in the State needed regeneration.

His words: “We are looking at regenerating some of our old cities. Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu and Ilaro are very old cities. We have resolved to look at how to regenerate them, particularly in a sustainable fashion.

“While doing that, we will not compromise the future. We are trying to make them sustainable for today, while keeping in mind that we must factor in the future yet unborn.”

According to him, when completed the new cities would have efficient waste management, adequate means of controlling the environment, clean energy and water supply.

The Governor also assured that provision of infrastructure and basic amenities by his administration would help to accommodate the spillover of population from Lagos State.

Speaking on the potentials for possible investment, Prince Abiodun discloses that the Ogun State is a leading producer of rice, currently the largest producer of casava, and blessed with large expanse of rubber plantation in the country.

On his part, Ambassador Pasquier described Ogun as a very dynamic and suitable state for investment.