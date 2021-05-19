From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has suspended his Senior Special Assistant, Bidemi Rufai, over $350,000 internet fraud allegation levelled against him by the U.S. government.

Rufai’s suspension was made known to Daily Sun by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, yesterday, while reacting to the arrest of the governor’s SSA.

Somorin noted that the suspect’s suspension became expedient to enable him answer the charges levelled against him. He said the governor condemned the action of the aide.

The governor’s political aide was reported to have been arrested by federal agents in New York City at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, last week Friday.

Said Somorin: “Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has received the very disturbing news of the arrest of one of his political appointees, Mr Abidemi Rufai, in New York over alleged unemployment benefits fraud in the United States. In view of the gravity of these allegations, the governor has ordered the immediate suspension of the accused appointee. The Governor wishes to restate his commitment to an open, transparent, accountable and morally upright Administration and will not condone any act bordering on criminality by anyone.”