By Bimbola Oyesola

Graduating students of Ogun State College of Health Technology (OSCOHTECH), Ilese-Ijebu, have been admonished to demonstrate virtue, values, diligence and portray responsible character as they face the labour market.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said this during the second convocation and inauguration of the e-library, dental therapy building and medical laboratory technicians’ complex at the school campus, noting that the institution had transformed them to become shapers of destiny, hence, the need to replicate it in society.

Gov. Abiodun commended the management of the school for their commitment towards providing technical capacity for the realisation of the students’ potential, saying government would continue to work hand-in-hand with the management to further ensure workers’ welfare and well-being for better productivity.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, congratulated the students for successfully passing through years of rigorous learning, urging them to do all within their capacity to support the government in its transformation agenda.

“This college has continued to fulfill and sustain its reputation as the oldest tertiary institution in Ogun State, moving at par to the standard at which it was established. Management and staff are committed towards the realisation of the mission and vision of the institution,” he said.

Abiodun restated his commitment to reward best graduating students in tertiary institutions in the state, announcing automatic employment for outstanding graduands in OSCOHTECH from 2014/2015 to 2020/2021 academic sessions.

In his speech, the provost of the school, Dr. Abiodun Oladunjoye, said the school’s point of duty was to ensure the repositioning of the college programmes and rigorously pursue accreditations for them on both ends, appreciating Gov. Abiodun’s administration for its laudable initiatives and strong will to invest in education.

Speaking during the convocation lecture, titled “Driving Primary Health Care for Quality Service Delivery in Precarious Times”, Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora said Nigeria has over 30,000 PHCs across 774 local governments in the country, being operated by health care professionals trained in various schools and colleges of health technology in Nigeria, among which is OSCOHTECH.

He described primary health care (PHC) as essential services based on practical, scientifically sound and socially acceptable methods and technology made universally accessible to individuals and families.