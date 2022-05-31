By Vivian Onyebukwa

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has called on prospective investors to partner with his administration. He also promised that the state government will provide infrastructure for businesses to thrive.

Abiodun spoke while performing the ground-breaking ceremony of the proposed Katchey Complex, Magboro, Ogun State, recently. The event took place shortly after Katchey Laboratory Company Limited inaugurated its laboratory, Katchey Independent Analytical Laboratories, Ikeja, Lagos.

The governor commended the company for building its laboratory complex in Ogun State, adding that his administration was looking forward to partnering with the initiative, particularly through the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital and the School of Health Technology. He stated that the company would help to complement the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement entered into by Nigeria and other African states to allow for free trade across the continent.

“With a laboratory such as Katchey sited in the state, goods that are meant for export will now be certified for the international market,” Abiodun said.

In his opening remarks, the chairman, Katchey Company Ltd, Abdulrazaq Isa, stated that, over the past decades, the company had supported the growth and development of science in Nigeria by equipping science laboratories with quality analytical instruments, chemicals, reagents and consumables.

He said: “Our partnerships with world-leading manufacturers of science laboratory equipment, chemicals, reagents and general consumables across the globe have enabled us to become one of the leading provider in Nigeria. I am glad to announce that the laboratory facility which we have commissioned today, located in Ikeja, Lagos State, is an ANAB accredited independent Analytical Laboratory Complex.”

He explained that ANAB stands for ANSI National Accreditation Board, a part of the American Standards Institute, and one of the top two accrediting bodies for analytical laboratories globally.

The proposed Katchey Complex, according to the chairman, is part of the company’s forward and backward integration strategy and in response to the perceived gaps in the science technology ecosystem in Nigeria. The proposed complex comprises of 6,732 square meters building complex on 7 floors and a 966 square meters warehouse.

These, according to the chairman, will house the manufacturing of laboratory equipment and consumables, additional capacity for independent analytical laboratories, training centre for laboratory analysts and bio-Engineers, conferences and seminars facilities, offices and warehouses. The complex, which is at pre-construction stage is expected to be completed in about 18-24 months.

In a speech presented by Kate Isa, the CEO of Katchey Company, titled The Journey- The Audacity of Faith, she recalled her journey into science laboratory solution. She narrated how her husband, Razaq Isa, came home one day with a list of what contained strange sounding products like Ammonium Chloride Analar, HCL GPR, Fuming Sulphuric acid Analar, etc.

“The then DG NAFDAC, Prof Osuide, who was and still his friend, had given him the list to help them to source the chemicals because they were having problems of substandard quality in inputs for analysis in their laboratories. So the journey into science laboratory solution began,” she disclosed.

She shared some of the lessons she learned during the 33 years of building the brand, which include faith, handwork and perseverance. “I learned very early in my career that being a woman in a male dominated terrain, I must bring serious value proposition to succeed. I must be a solution provider. I don’t want to be considered because of my gender. I want to win because of the value and the solution to the table,” she said.

Isa encouraged women to take over businesses and advised women who want a place at the table to step up, skill up, step forward and never give up.

The CEO further acknowledged the determination and devotion of the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, in championing the cause of industrialisation and increased economic development in Nigeria, and implored other arms of the government to seriously consider businesses in their policy formulation, fiscal policies. She said unless government are focused on enabling business to grow and prosper especially the micro, small and medium enterprises which make up over 75 percent of the economy, the alarming levels of insecurity presently in the country will increase.

Isa equally implored various agencies to reduce the number of taxes paid by business owners, adding that the taxes snuff life out of them.

On the continued use of analogue science laboratory apparatus and equipments in schools in this digital age, she said Nigeria needs the relevant decision makers to most urgently revamp and modernise the science makers to most urgently revamp and modernise the science curriculum for effective teaching and learning of science and technology. She proposed the adoption of STEP pedagogy for science education.

In rebuilding Nigeria, she enjoined Nigerians to join together to rebuild the nation, “If you do your utmost in your area of expertise and I do my best in my area, as I am doing now, before long there will be a critical mass that strives to move Nigeria forward and Nigeria will be well on her way to healing. Quitting on Nigeria should not be an option you consider.”

Dignitaries who attended the event include, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah; wife of Ogun State governor, Bamidele Abiodun, Dr Ije Jidenma, Chairman, Council of the Institute of Directors of Nigeria, who was the keynote Speaker, Prof Chimezie Anyakora, CEO, Bloom Public Health, among others.

They commended the initiative by the company, which they said would promote self sufficiency in the country.

“The project is not just a laboratory, but an impact project investment in economy. It is a huge project that can give confidence,” Prof Anyakora said.

Former DG, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), late Prof Dora Akinyuli, was given a special round of applause for her determination in the fight against fake drugs.

