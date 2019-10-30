The most fundamental responsibility of any government is to ensure the safety of its people, to protect lives and properties, but clearly security has been left in limbo.

Securing citizen’s life should remain indelible in the mind of any government that wish to achieve it goals and aspirations or run successful administration.

It is important to note that security is mostly a superstition and does not exist in nature.

Should any government attempt to abolish social security, unemployment, Insurance and eliminate labour law, such government may likely not leave a good records after his administration.

It is believed that when government gives people affection and security, such people will in turn give affection and be secured in their feelings and their behaviour.

Douglas Mac Arthurs said ‘I am much concerned for the security of our great nation, not so much because of any threat from without, but because of the insidious forces working from within’ Banki-moon also said that ‘Terrorism is a significant threat to peace and security, prosperity and people.

It is on theses premise that the present administration in Ogun State, led by Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun, who believed that business can only thrive in a secured and safe environment, recently signed the State Security Trust Fund Bill, passed by the State House of Assembly into Law.

The Bill was signed by the Governor after it was presented to him by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly. Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. The Governor said the amended Ogun State Security Trust Fund Law 2019 was to have the private sector support government in addressing various security challenges facing the State, as it will also be responsible for sourcing and efficiently deploying resources towards achieving a safe and secured environment.

Governor Abiodun added that the initiative was a demonstration of his administration’s commitment towards ensuring that residents and investors in the state pursue their legitimate businesses in a secured environment, saying the event signified the full architecture for internal security of lives and property of people in the state. The committee set up to perform the task was said to have been told to provide money for the acquisition and deployment of security equipment and human resources that would be necessary to effectively prevent crime and promote the efficiency of all the security agencies in the State.

Ogun State Government has also warned landlords whose properties serves as hideouts to criminals to desist from harbouring criminals or such building be demolished while the landlord will be prosecuted. In conclusion, it is not a gainsaying the fact that the security of lives and properties is very paramount to Governor Dapo Abiodun, which informed the initiative so as to procure more security apparatus to tackle banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, ritual killings and sundry violent crimes in the state.

Taylor Temitayo M.

Oke-mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State.