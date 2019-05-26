Paul Orude, Bauchi

Gov Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State has condoled the family and people of the state over the death of one time minister of Police Affairs, Dr Ibrahim Lame.

The governor, who attended the funeral prayer of the deceased in Abuja, prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor, in a release issued by his press secretary, Abubakar Al-Sadique, on Sunday, said: “I was in Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with Dr Ibrahim Yakubu Lame, and had had opportunity of working with him.

“We miss Dr Lame and will remember him for expressing his views on matters of nation building. May Allah forgive his shortcomings.”