LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has approved the appointment of Professor Kenneth S. Adeyemi, as the acting Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU).

The Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Abdullahi S. Alikinla, who announced Professor Adeyemi’s appointment in a statement also directed the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdulrasheed Naallah to hand over to the acting Vice Chancellor and proceed on terminal leave as his tenure expires in July 2019.

The commissioner said the acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adeyemi, is to take charge of responsibilities relating to the smooth running of the institution in accordance with the law establishing it.

Alikinla said Governor Ahmed took the decisions in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by the Kwara State University Law 2009 as amended which empowers the visitor to the university to appoint and remove the vice-chancellor for good cause and following due consultation.