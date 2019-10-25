Mr Oyewamide Ojo, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, says the governor is hale and hearty in Abuja, contrary to alleged reports of ill health in some quarters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some online news sites had reported that Akeredolu was down with illness.

Speaking with NAN in Akure on Friday, Ojo explained that the governor was at the Governors’ Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, on Thursday.

“He was also present in Abuja on Thursday at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an organisation based in Germany.

“The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) signed the MoU, but the governor was there and he spoke with the SSG.

“Pictures of the event will soon be made available. He is in Abuja,” he said.

NAN recalls that Mr Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information, in an interview in Akure on Thursday, Oct. 17, similarly debunked allegations of the governor’s ill health.

Ojogo had explained that the governor returned from his annual leave on Oct.4, and had been in Abuja since, “to attend to many issues, including political meetings”.

According to the commissioner, Akeredolu is hale and hearty and will soon return to the state.

A statement signed by Mr Zadok Akintoye, Director, Media and Publicity, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo Chapter, had on Oct. 18 expressed concern on the health of the governor.

The party had wished the governor a quick recovery based on the online reports, while it also demanded to know the true health status of the governor. (NAN)